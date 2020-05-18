Police: South Carolina mother accused of intentionally setting fire to car while her toddler was inside

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – A 23-year-old South Carolina woman is facing multiple charges after police say she intentionally set fire to a vehicle with her toddler inside.

According to a release from the City of Columbia Police Department, Caylin Allise Watson around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday allegedly set her car on fire with her 14-month-old son inside.

The car was parked along mile marker 1 on Interstate 26 West, according to the release.

The child suffered severe burns across his whole body and is in critical care at the Augusta Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia as of Monday.

Watson was initially treated at a South Carolina hospital for minor injuries before she was taken to jail.

The release says four bystanders were all traveling in the same direction on I-26 when they saw the car on fire and stopped to help by either calling 911 or getting out of their vehicles to help the boy.

CPD officers arrived just moments later, and the Columbia Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Watson was immediately detained after evidence was found suggesting she had intentionally set the fire.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted at the scene, and the incident is still under investigation.

Watson faces charges including attempted murder, arson in the first and third degree as well as abuse/infliction of great bodily injury upon a child