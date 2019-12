MADISON, Ala. (WFLA) — The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy Tuesday.

The police department said Cyrus Springfield was last seen in the area of his home on Abby Lane in Madison, Alabama.

Cyrus is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 125 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.

LATEST STORIES: