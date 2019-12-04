Police searching for 1-year-old Connecticut girl who may be endangered

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI, State police, and Ansonia police are investigating the homicide of an Ansonia woman and are still searching for a 1-year-old girl who was missing from the scene.

The Ansonia Police Department sent out a Silver Alert for the endangered missing 1-year-old on Tuesday morning. In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police said they were not issuing an Amber Alert until they exhausted all leads.

Police say that a woman was found dead at around 8 p.m. Monday night in her home on Myrtle Avenue. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide but officials have not yet released her identity.

Detectives were seen taking pictures inside of the house and searching a car outside, as well as taking bags of evidence out of the home.

Authorities are also going door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw anything.

Family members became concerned when they hadn’t heard from the woman in a couple days. The last time she and the child were seen by family members was on Thanksgiving.

Police then did a welfare check after the woman failed to show up to work or call in sick. Officers found the deceased woman inside of the house, but 1-year-old Venessa was not there and they have not been able to locate her.

Police say Venessa Morales is a 1-year-old with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

Police tell News 8 that they are interviewing the father and that he is cooperating with detectives. They are also speaking with relatives from both the mother and father’s side to determine Morales’ whereabouts.

Ansonia Police LT. Patrick Lynch told News 8, “We are tracking down several leads that we have working with the FBI to get some locations where the child may be that we can see if we can bring her home safe.”

Police say that they have leads but no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the Tip 411 app or through the Tip 411 website. Also, call Ansonia police at (203) 735-1885 or 911.