REVERE, Mass. (WFLA) — A joint-agency police search is underway in connection to the murder of Harmony Montgomery, who went missing in 2019.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Machester Police, Massachusetts State Police, and other law enforcement officers were searching an area of Revere, Massachusetts, as part of their investigation.

While officials did not say exactly what they were searching for, the attorney general’s office said the search for Harmony’s remains has continued for over three years since her disappearance in while in her father’s care.

NBC Boston reported that police said Harmony was last seen in October 2019, but a missing person’s report was not filed until December 2021, over two years since her disappearance.

In August 2022, law enforcement announced that they believed that Harmony was murdered.

“We believe Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019,” Attorney General John Formella said in 2022. “We have biological evidence that has led us to that conclusion.”

Harmony Montgomery (Credit: Manchester Police)

Officials said in March 2022, Harmony’s father and stepmother, Adam and Kayla Montgomery, were indicted in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, on charges related to Harmony’s alleged mistreatment before her death.

Adam Montgomery was accused of hitting Harmony in the face while his wife was accused of getting welfare benefits for Harmony between November 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, while falsely claiming the 5-year-old was still living with them.

However, it would not be until January 2023 that Adam would be indicted in the murder of his daughter, as reported by NBC Boston.

Officials said if you have information on her murder, call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony Montgomery’s rescue at 603-203-6060.