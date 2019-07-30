Police search for suspect who allegedly urinated on potatoes at Pa. Walmart

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a person who allegedly urinated on some potatoes at a Walmart, WPXI reported.

The incident occurred at a Walmart store in West Mifflin.

A Walmart representative told the news station a store employee witnessed an individual relieve herself on the starchy plant.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted,” the company said in a statement.

West Mifflin police released surveillance images of a woman in hopes of identifying her.

The act follows a number of food tampering incidents in recent weeks, which were typically recorded on video and widely shared online.

