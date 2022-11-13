Police are searching for a missing mother of two after a “significant amount of blood” was found in her Simi Valley home on Thursday night.

The missing woman, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, was reported missing by family members after she was nowhere to be found at her residence.

Officers also found her wallet, keys and vehicle at her home in the 300 block of Country Club Drive, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Castillo is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing when she disappeared.

Rachel Castillo is seen in an undated photo provided by her family.

Rachel Castillo is seen in an undated photo provided by the Simi Valley Police Department.

She is the mother of two young boys, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old, who were not at home when she disappeared, police said.

Castillo worked with an organization helping victims of domestic abuse, said her family. She was recently divorced and was working from home.

Police say Castillo is described as an at-risk person given the circumstances of her disappearance.

“We want to locate her as soon as possible and we are hoping for the best-case scenario — that she is alive and well,” Officer Casey Nicholson told the Los Angeles Times. “Investigators are literally working around the clock.”

Authorities say the father of her children is cooperating in the investigation.

The woman’s father tells KTLA’s Chris Wolfe he believes his daughter is the victim of a violent abduction. He’s hoping his daughter will be found alive and that the suspect will come forward and take responsibility.

A prayer vigil will be held for Castillo at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Church, located at 1305 Royal Ave. in Simi Valley, Castillo’s sister Claira Castillo posted on Facebook.

“Please help us find my sister,” she wrote. “She is so loved and we need her back. If anyone has any info please contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950. We will not give up on you Rachie.”