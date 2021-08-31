Police say Wisconsin man beats 12-year-old grandson to death with hammer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old was bludgeoned to death by his grandfather who blamed the child for stealing his money.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday accuses Andrez Martina of using a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to assault Andre Smith II. Smith died Sunday at a Milwaukee hospital.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the head. The 54-year-old Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree intentional homicide and other counts.

Martina told police that he awoke at 3 a.m. Sunday to find his wallet open and money missing. The victim denied taking the money.

A witness told police that Martina continued beating the child for up to 90 minutes.

