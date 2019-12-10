Officers shot in Jersey City standoff, governor says

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP/WFLA) — Police in New Jersey say they are responding to an “active shooting situation” in a Jersey City neighborhood.

NBC New York is reporting that a police officer has been shot, citing senior law enforcement officials. Their report says law enforcement sources are describing the situation as an “ambush.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has confirmed in a statement that at least one officer was shot.

I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 10, 2019

CNN is reporting that President Donald Trump has also been briefed on the situation.

We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 10, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted a statement saying the NYPD is closely monitoring the situation and are ready to assist if needed.

The NYPD is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Jersey City and we stand ready to assist in any way we can.



Please keep our neighbors in Jersey City in your thoughts today, especially the brave officers and first responders going into harm's way to protect lives. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 10, 2019

SWAT teams responded to the Jersey City neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Police blocked off the major thoroughfare. Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals.

Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding.

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019

Dozens of bystanders pressed against the police barrier to film the action on cellphones, some whooping when gunfire bursts filled the air.

The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones rang unanswered at several nearby businesses. The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.

All students and staff are safe however a number of schools are on lockdown due to police activityPS 12 14 29 41 40 SHS LHS Innovation Academy I and Infinity. However the list can change as needed. Posted by The School District of Jersey City on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

All Bayonne schools are in a shelter in place as a precaution due to police activity and investigation in Jersey city. Safety for our children and staff is our number one priority. — BayonneBOE (@BayonneBOE) December 10, 2019

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site and said there had been consistent gunfire fire about an hour Tuesday afternoon.

“I can hear the gunshots. It’s like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets,” said Patel.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.