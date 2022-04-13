ALTAVISTA, Va. (NBC) – While most people are afraid of being pulled over by a police officer, one man actually asked the chief of the Altavista Police Department to pull him over on Friday so he could pop an important question to his girlfriend.

Ben wanted to make his proposal to his girlfriend, Sierra memorable and he did just that.

With the help of the Altavista police chief, Ben was pulled over in his truck with Sierra in the passenger seat.

After Ben was asked to leave the vehicle, he took a knee behind the truck and waited for Sierra and that is when he popped the question.

And she said yes!

Altavista Chief Tommy Merricks said this ranks as one of the best moments in his 33-year career and was honored to participate in this special day.