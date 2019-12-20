Police: Postal worker sold crack out of her mail truck

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. In its recent quarterly statement the USPS reported a loss of nearly $2.3 billion and a 3.2 percent decline in package deliveries, the first decline in nearly a decade. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio postal worker was arrested on drug charges for selling crack out of her mail truck on her route, officials said.

Darcy Spangler, 52, of Ashtabula, was arraigned Wednesday on drug trafficking charges, according to court records.

The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County commander, Det. Greg Leonhard, said Spangler was investigated for three months.

Spangler was taken to the county jail when she was on her way to work at the Ashtabula post office.

No additional drugs were found during a search of Spangler’s residence. But authorities recovered evidence of drug sales, including scales and packaging materials.

Additional charges against a second individual are pending, Leonhard said.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for her assigned public defender.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss