Police: Parents, 4 kids found dead in garage in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they found a family of six dead, including four children, in the back of an SUV in a garage.

San Antonio Police William McManus says the children were between the ages of 11 months and 4 years old.

He says police had gone to the house for a welfare check when the man didn’t check-in for work. McManus says officers got a strong whiff of carbon dioxide upon entering the home.

He says there was evidence that “it was not an accident.” He did not suggest anyone outside the family was involved.

