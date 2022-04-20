WASHINGTON (WFLA/AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say there is no threat to Capitol after it was evacuated out of an abundance of caution on Wednesday evening.

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening after police said they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

According to Politico, a military parachute demonstration for Military appreciation night at Nationals Park and an apparent lack of communication with Capitol police led to the warning.

Police provided no additional information.