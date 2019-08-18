Police: Ohio man arrested for threat against Jewish Community Center of Youngstown

Live Now
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFLA/CNN) – An Ohio man is accused of threatening to shoot up a Jewish community center.

Police in Youngstown arrested 20-year-old James Reardon Jr. Friday after he made the threat on Instagram.

The post included a video of a man shooting a gun and a tag of the Jewish community center of Youngstown.

Investigators say Reardon’s Instagram feed is full of anti-semitic and white nationalist comments as well as images of him shooting guns.

Police say they found two semi-automatic assault rifles, three AR-15s, and ammunition at his home.

His bond has been set at $250,000. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

