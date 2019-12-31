Police officials apologize for ‘homeless quilt’ made of cardboard signs

MOBILE, Ala. (WFLA/NBC) – A quilt constructed from cardboard signs is stirring controversy.

The signs were apparently confiscated from alleged panhandlers by police officers in Mobile to create what they called a “Homeless quilt.”

A photo taken of the officers holding the collection of cardboard signs was posted to social media, with the caption:

“Wanna wish everybody in the 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain. Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt, sincerely, panhandler patrol.”

The post immediately went viral with thousands of shares and comments with many condemning the photo.

Mobile’s police chief has since apologized for the actions of his officers.

“As chief of the Mobile Police Department, I apologize to the community for our behavior in this particular incident,” Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said.

Mobile police released a statement saying in part that:

“It is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state.”

A Mobile police spokesperson says the officers will face an undisclosed corrective action.