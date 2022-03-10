Police officer’s suicide after Jan. 6 riot declared line-of-duty death

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The death of a Washington police officer who died by suicide just days after he was assaulted during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been ruled a line-of-duty death, a finding that makes his widow eligible for enhanced survivor benefits.

“Based on evidence submitted by the petitioner and the Department, we find that Officer Smith sustained a personal injury on January 6, 2021, while performing his duties and that his injury was the sole and direct cause of his death,” the D.C. Police and Firefighters’ Retirement and Relief Board wrote in a letter obtained by NBC News on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died on Jan. 15.

Smith, according to his widow, described Jan. 6, 2021, as the worst day of his life. After her husband’s death, Erin Smith found out she had lost her medical benefits through his job while she was standing at a pharmacy counter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.