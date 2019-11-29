Breaking News
Gun-wielding man shot by Tampa police dies at hospital

Police officer working Thanksgiving given Starbucks cup with ‘PIG’ written on it, chief says

National

by: , CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (WFLA/CNN) – A quick coffee trip has left an Oklahoma police chief with a bad taste in his mouth.

The Kiefer police chief says an officer stopped by a Starbucks on Thanksgiving to grab five cups of coffee for his dispatchers working the holiday.

When the officer picked up the cups, he found the word “PIG” printed on one. That prompted him to call Kiefer Police Chief Jim O’Mara.

“That’s really gut-wrenching,” O’Mara said. “Especially knowing these cups were going to dispatchers. These people are there waiting for 911 calls to come in.”

According to KTUL, Chief O’Mara called the store and spoke to the manager. He says the manager offered to reprint the cups if the officer brought them back.

Instead, the chief posted a photo of the cup on social media. That post has now taken off and gone viral.

“It’s not an Earth-shattering event but it’s one more symptom of a society that’s becoming contemptuous,” Chief O’Mara said.

“What I’d like to say is if you need us, we’re here. Every time. We’ll be there for you,” he added.

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss