Police officer working Thanksgiving given Starbucks cup with ‘PIG’ written on it, chief says

TULSA, Okla. (WFLA/CNN) – A quick coffee trip has left an Oklahoma police chief with a bad taste in his mouth.

The Kiefer police chief says an officer stopped by a Starbucks on Thanksgiving to grab five cups of coffee for his dispatchers working the holiday.

When the officer picked up the cups, he found the word “PIG” printed on one. That prompted him to call Kiefer Police Chief Jim O’Mara.

“That’s really gut-wrenching,” O’Mara said. “Especially knowing these cups were going to dispatchers. These people are there waiting for 911 calls to come in.”

According to KTUL, Chief O’Mara called the store and spoke to the manager. He says the manager offered to reprint the cups if the officer brought them back.

Instead, the chief posted a photo of the cup on social media. That post has now taken off and gone viral.

“It’s not an Earth-shattering event but it’s one more symptom of a society that’s becoming contemptuous,” Chief O’Mara said.

“What I’d like to say is if you need us, we’re here. Every time. We’ll be there for you,” he added.

