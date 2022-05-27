TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New York police officer had to go on foot as he tried to stop a runaway car as its driver began having a medical episode.

TMX reported that officers with the Tonawanda Police Department responded to the vehicle on May 14 after it hit several cars, ran stop lights, and drove down the wrong side of the road.

Dash cam video showed officers trying to contain the car with their vehicles as it slowed down. Eventually, one of the officers left his vehicle and approached the driver’s side.

“Joe Cavalleri (AKA Roadrunner) sprinted after the vehicle and was able to safely bring it to a stop,” police said.

After opening the driver’s door, Cavalleri jumped into the car to hit the brakes and put it in park, according to TMX.

Police said the driver was an older individual who had a medical episode, although the nature of the episode was not revealed.

TMX contributed to this story.