LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer who was critically wounded while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank has been discharged from a rehabilitation center.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head during the deadly April 10 shooting at Old National Bank.

He underwent multiple surgeries and intensive therapy in the months since.

Resilience, strength, courage. Those are just a few words to describe Ofc. Nickolas Wilt. April 10th, innocent lives were lost. Ofc. Wilt, just 10 days on the job, answered the call to help stop an active shooter. Today, our hero is going home. He’s ready. #WiltsWarriors pic.twitter.com/Kh0n422J3q — LMPD (@LMPD) July 28, 2023

Wilt will continue his therapy through outpatient care at the rehabilitation center. Louisville’s mayor and police chief joined Wilt’s family and health care workers who gathered Friday to celebrate Wilt’s discharge, coming more than 3 1/2 months since the shooting.