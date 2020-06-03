Police officer fatally shot at Alabama motel; 2 in custody

MOODY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer is dead after a shooting at a motel east of Birmingham and two people are in custody.

News outlets report that Sgt. Stephen Williams was 50 and had spent three years with the Moody Police Department.

Alabama’s governor says he was a father of three.

Officers arrived at motel Tuesday night, and a camera at a nearby business captured audio of a barrage of gunfire.

Video from the scene shows dozens of law enforcement vehicles and a medical helicopter at a Super 8 motel.

Authorities arrested two people but haven’t released their names or any possible charges.

