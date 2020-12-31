Police officer buys groceries for women accused of shoplifting

SOMERSET, Mass. (NBC) – A call to police about a shoplifting incident turned into something much bigger for an officer in Massachusetts who felt the punishment didn’t necessarily fit the crime.

Five days before Christmas, Patrolman Matt Lima of the Somerset Police Department was dispatched to the local Stop and Shop for a reported theft.

“The allegation was the two females were scanning some items at self-checkout but bypassing other items and bagging those items,” explained Lima. “Dispatch indicated it was two females and two young small children and they were detained by Loss and Prevention over there.”

Lima said when he heard two kids had been with the women, it didn’t sit right with him. The adults were being detained by the store’s loss prevention department.

“I have two girls myself, similar on age to the two girls that were there, so it kind of struck me a little bit,” said Lima.

Upon arrival, Lima said he pulled one of the adults to the side while the children, who had no idea what was going on, were occupied by store employees.

“She explained she was working but the mother of the children was not working their was some other family issues going on and that what she had taken was Christmas dinner for the kids,” said the officer.

Lima said he checked in with the store and checked the receipt for the items they did plan to pay for.

“There was nothing else on there like health and beauty items, shampoo, anything like that. It was all food,” Lima said said.

Lima says the woman admitted what she did was wrong. The women were issued a “no trespass” order from the store. But Officer Lima decided not to charge them.

“Obviously this family was in need and I can’t imagine having to make the decision do I go to stop and shop just only pay for what I can afford or do I go there and try to take things for Christmas dinner for the kids”

That’s when Lima took things a step further in an effort to help the family by buying them a $250 gift card with his own money so they could go to another store and feed their family the right way.

“I just did what I felt was right. I just tried to put myself in that family’s shoes and show a little bit of empathy,” Lima said.