CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police have responded to a reported active shooter situation at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd.

Leo Kosinkski with Chesapeake PD says there were multiple fatalities and injuries and police are going through the building. Police believe the shooter is dead, but people need to stay clear, Kosinski said. The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m.

WAVY is still working to learn more. There’s no information on the exact number of victims and extent of injuries for those wounded at this time.

There’s still a massive police response outside of the store, with more than 40 emergency vehicles outside, WAVY’s Michelle Wolf reports.

WAVY’s crew is being kept away from getting the store at the moment. Police are urging the public to stay away.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.