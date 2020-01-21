Police: Mom confesses to killing her 3 young children

PHOENIX (AP/WFLA) – A 22-year-old woman has reportedly confessed to killing her three young children inside of her home in Phoenix, according to police.

A relative who lives at the residence called police Monday and responding officers found a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, authorities said. The children were unresponsive and pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and fire officials provided first aid.

Police were interviewing the mom, dad and another relative, according to authorities. There was no obvious trauma to the children, and relatives initially indicated illness may have been a factor, police said.

It’s still unclear how the children died. Police said the family recently moved to Phoenix from Oklahoma.

“What we know is the mother has admitted to harming her children,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Tuesday morning. “We’re trying to determine why this occurred. Any time you have three children that are deceased, in that aspect, it is suspicious.”

Fortune said the woman is in custody and will be arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

