Police: Man wanted for murder of New Orleans teacher evacuating for Hurricane Ida captured in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFLA) – An ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ man who was wanted for the murder of an artist who evacuated for Hurricane Ida has been arrested.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, the man accused of killing 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnut, is also accused of committing three other crimes in less than a day in Charlotte and is wanted as a person of interest in a homicide in Greensboro.

According to WFLA’s sister station WJZY, Moore was taken into custody around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in the 800 block of East Market Street.

The FBI had joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Greensboro Police in the hunt for Moore before he was captured on Thursday.

Moore is being held at the Guilford County Jail in North Carolina without bond, police said.