Police: Man steals vehicle after court appearance, says he ‘was just trying to get home’

National

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, a man left West Seneca Court after answering charges in a larceny case, but police say his alleged thievery was not done yet.

Lawrence Zielinski, 46, was stopped and accused of driving without headlights on while heading north on Union Rd. West Seneca police say that while questioning him, the Buffalo man gave them a false name and date of birth.

Along with that, the car happened to be stolen from a Rite Aid store about a mile away.

Before this occurred, Zielinski told police that he was walking from court to the Southgate Plaza to catch a bus, but he saw the vehicle running in the Rite Aid parking lot.

He told police that upon noticing this, he “was just trying to get home, so [he] took it.”

After Zielinski’s new arrest on charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, false personation, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic infractions, the vehicle’s actual owner was able to retrieve it.

Following his arrest, Zielinski was released on an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"

Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough River turns green ahead of St. Patrick's Day"

Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns on Cruise Ships"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple evacuated from cruise ship during coronavirus outbreak back home in Tampa Bay"

13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old burned from head to toe after playing with unknown chemical"

Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak"

Largo liquor store crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo liquor store crooks"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss