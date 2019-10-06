Police investigating deadly Kansas City bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KSHB/NBC) – Kansas City police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a Kansas bar early this morning.

According to Thomas Tomasic with Kansas City, Kansas, police, they received a call around 1:37 a.m. that multiple people were shot inside a bar.

The shooting happened at Tequilla KC Bar located on 10th Street and Central Avenue.

Police say 9 people in total were shot, four of which have died.

According to police, the suspect(s) entered the bar and began shooting. There is no suspect information available. No one is in custody at this time.

