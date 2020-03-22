Police investigate ‘disturbing’ video of teens coughing on produce

National

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (KRON) – Police in Virginia are warning of a “disturbing trend” after a group of teens were caught on camera coughing on produce at a grocery store, then posting it on social media.

This all comes amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread across the United States and around the world.

“We have learned that this appears to be a disturbing trend on social media across the country, and we ask for help from parents to discourage this behavior immediately,” Purcellville police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

“We are asking for parental assistance in monitoring your teenagers’ activities, as well as their social media posts to avoid the increase of any further such incidents.”

Specific incidents were not detailed by police, but authorities urged parents to “talk with your children and explain to them why such behavior is wrong.”

The grocery store, which was not mentioned by name, removed the tainted fruits and vegetables, police said.

None of the teens have been arrested.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University’s real time map, there were more than 19,000 coronavirus cases in the US with 260 deaths reported as of Saturday morning.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update"

Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon"

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller"

Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1"

Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says"

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss