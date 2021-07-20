Police: Intoxicated mother shot 5-year-old son while putting gun in her purse

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a mother for allegedly shooting her 5-year-old boy after she put a gun back in her purse last Friday.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue around 5:08 Friday evening, where they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound that went through both knees.

Police said the child was lying on the couch next to his mother, who was intoxicated and pointing her handgun at several adults in the home. As she was putting the gun back in her purse, police said she fired a shot, striking her son in the legs.

The boy was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Trenise B. Turner, 30, was arrested and charged with felony endangering children. She is in the Franklin County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss