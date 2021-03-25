Police: Instacart shopper alerted store manager to armed man at Georgia Publix

ATLANTA (AP/NBC) — A sharp-eyed Instacart worker is getting credit for averting what could have been an awful crime in Atlanta, where a man brought body armor, ammunition and at least six guns into a grocery store.

Charles Russell spotted the man inside a bathroom stall with one of the rifles and alerted a manager at the Publix store, urging him to call 911. Police then converged on the store and arrested the man without a shot being fired.

Rico Marley, 22, was scheduled for an initial court hearing Thursday on charges including weapons possession during an attempt to commit felonies. Investigators also said Marley was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.

Emergency crews at the scene conducted a mental health evaluation before he was taken in.

Investigators did not say why Marley entered the store with the weapons. However, Georgia is an open-carry state.

Publix said in a statement:

“At Publix, the safety of our associates and customers is our priority. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on an incident that occurred earlier today in our Atlantic Station store. We are thankful that there were no injuries, and all were able to exit the store safely.”

Marley is charged with five counts of criminal attempt, aggravated assault, and six counts of possession of a firearm.