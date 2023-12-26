SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — Two people found dead inside of a car in Texas are believed to be a missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police have been searching for 18-year-old Savannah Nicole Soto, who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday in Leon Valley.

According to police, Soto missed an essential medical appointment before vanishing. Her family said she was past her estimated delivery date, and CBS News reported that she was scheduled to have labor induced on Saturday.

At a Tuesday night press briefing, police announced that investigators discovered two bodies in a Kia Optima outside of the Colinas at Medical apartment complex in San Antonio.

“We do believe the two individuals are the female who was missing and her boyfriend,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Though police did not name him during the briefing, multiple outlets, including Fox News, reported that family members have identified Soto’s boyfriend as Matthew Guerra.

McManus said the Kia Optima found Tuesday matches the description of the boyfriend’s vehicle.

It’s unclear how the people in the car died, but McManus said detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder. He said the medical examiner still needs to look at the bodies.

“What we’re looking at right now is a very perplexing crime scene,” the police chief said, not elaborating any further.

Detectives are actively seeking additional witnesses for information. They ask anyone with information to contact the department.