Man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon detained in L.A. after pursuit

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody following a pursuit of a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley area in California.

According to KTLA, the chase of the black BMW began on the 118 Freeway just before 4:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The driver is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to LAPD.

The driver weaved through traffic on San Fernando Road in Los Angeles, again driving on the wrong side of the road to get past vehicles during rush hour.

The BMW then went down Sepulveda Boulevard, and then started to slow down on eastbound Saticoy Street and Willis Avenue. The driver stuck his head out of the front window and began to motion with both hands as the car continued to creep forward.

The driver, wearing a red had, appeared to have something in his hand.

As patrol unit got closer, the driver accelerated then stopped again. At least five patrol units pulled up behind the BMW, on Saticoy Street and Tobias Avenue, and officers drew their weapons.

The driver then stepped out of the vehicle and put his hands up, surrendering. He was taken into custody moments later.