TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner.

According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.

Police are warning kids and people with pets to be extra cautious, according to WPXI.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked to stay away and call police.