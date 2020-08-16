Police in Austin suburb report multiple officers shot

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call Sunday at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment. The department’s statement did not say how many officers were shot or provide their condition.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss