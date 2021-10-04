Philadelphia hospital shooting suspect captured; 2 officers shot, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say the suspect in a shooting inside a hospital ran away from the scene but was captured after a shootout with officers.

News outlets report the initial shooting happened inside Thomas Jefferson Hospital just after midnight early Monday.

The shooter then left the hospital. Officers located the suspect a short time later. Two officers were shot and the suspect was wounded in a shootout.

The suspect was then taken into custody. The officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. WPVI-TV reports the person shot at the hospital has since died. A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

