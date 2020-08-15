Police: Girl killed by gunfire during birthday party in Ohio

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home, authorities said.

Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Police said 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died, police said. Authorities identified her Saturday as Mikayla Pickett.

The resident said he was hosting a party for his 15-year-old grandson when three or four people apparently showed up and opened fire.

No arrests were immediately announced. 

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss