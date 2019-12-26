Police: Elderly woman shoots 2 sisters allowing her to live in home, kills 1

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (CNN) — An 85-year-old woman is facing murder and assault charges in Washington State after police said she shot two sisters who were letting her live in the house they bought after she foreclosed on it.

It all started in November when sisters Angela and Janet Oyuga showed up to move into a home in Federal Way, Washington and realized someone else was already living there.

Pastor Gumbo, who knew the sisters, says the unexpected house guest was 85-year-old Beverly Jenne – a woman who had lived there alone since 1979.

“She was elderly and she was living in that house by herself, saying that she didn’t have a place to go,” Gumbo said.

Gumbo said Janet worked at Amazon, but added she and her sister Angela were also each caregivers. He believes because of that, combined with their cultural upbringing, the sister allowed Jenne to stay in the home.

“The African culture teaches you to extend grace to those who need it, support the needy, more so the elderly, the children and the sick,” Gumbo said. “They thought it wasn’t going to take a long time before the previous owner of the house to move out.”

According to police reports, just after midnight on December 19, investigators found Jenne on her bed with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck and a gun next to her.

Police said they believe she attempted suicide.

In the kitchen, detectives also found a blood-soaked hammer and screw driver.

Oyuga’s body was found in the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Her sister Angela had also been shot and was fighting for her life.

While police initially said they weren’t sure who was a suspect and who was a victim, they now say they believe Jenne killed Janet and waited for her sister Angela to get home from work before shooting her in the back.

Court documents say investigators found a note inside Jenne’s car that read, “Janet is not a very nice person,” and “I had no one to help me.” She added, “I think she was getting ready to evict me and I’m 85 and have no place to go.”

Jenne has been in the hospital, but was expected to be released on Christmas day.

Prosecutors are asking the court to hold her on a $1 million bond, saying she poses a significant threat to the community.

Meanwhile, the family of the sisters are trying to raise enough money to return Janet’s body to Kenya for burial.

