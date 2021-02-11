Police dashcam shows Texas mom tackle man accused of peeking in daughter’s bedroom

HOUSTON (NBC) – A Texas mom is being applauded after she took down a man who is accused of looking into her daughter’s bedroom window and it was all caught on camera.

“First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further,” Phyllis Peña says.

Peña says she returned home from the store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 to find a man in her yard peeking into her daughter’s window.

Fortunately, her 15-year-old daughter was not in the room at the time.

The man took off and Peña called the police.

Officers found him nearby, but he tried to get away by running. That’s when Peña moved in to make the tackle.

Lake Jackson Police identified the man as Zane Hawkins, 19, who officers found nearby but he tried to get away. The suspect then started running towards the mom, who was outside at the time and moved in to make the tackle.

The video shows her daughter helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Peña said.

Hawkins was booked into jail and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Roy Welch. Police said more charges could be added.

Peña said her kids knew of the suspect but did not know him personally.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them,” Peña said.