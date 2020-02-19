Police: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 in attempted home invasion

National
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in a Texas apartment shot three people breaking into their home, killing two of them, according to police.

A man and woman died Tuesday night in the attempted home invasion, police said. The third person, a man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place inside a unit at a northeast Austin apartment complex at 10:30 p.m. Police say people inside the unit fired the shots, but they did not say who did the shooting or how many shots were fired.

Police also did not say what the motive may have been that led to the home invasion or if the renters and people shot knew each other.

Other people living at the complex were evacuated after the shooting but were later escorted back into their homes.

Texas lawmakers passed nine gun-related laws during the 2019 Legislature. One law prevents apartment landlords from being able to prevent tenants or their guests from carrying a firearm.

This means that as long as the renters in this case possessed the guns legally, they cannot face consequences from their apartment complex for having the guns in their apartment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"

Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money"

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss