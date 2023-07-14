TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Detroit Police Commissioner resigned from his position Thursday after he was caught in the act with a prostitute in his car, according to police.

Bryan Ferguson announced his resignation after reports say he was found with a sex worker Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. Upon being found in the car, he allegedly asked deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department to “help him out.”

He had stepped out of the car and told deputies his position. But a title and a position do not place him above the law.

Ferguson said the allegations are a “big misunderstanding” and that he has “nothing to hide.”

He claimed the sex worker just hopped into his car and “pulled up right on me.”

Ferguson, who is married, was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight,” Ferguson said. “After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the Board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately.”

The Detroit Police Board of Commissioners has not released a statement.