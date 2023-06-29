(WFLA) — Police in Los Angeles, California are pursuing a stolen van Thursday, spotted weaving in and out of traffic on California’s busy 405 Freeway.

Nexstar’s KTLA said the van, which belongs to Fit For Life 1, was stolen from a repair shop in Los Angeles. As of this report, the driver of the stolen vehicle remains to be identified.

The chase then moved into Irvine and continued down the 5 Freeway with several California Highway Patrol units in tow.

