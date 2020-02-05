Police chase ends in crash at Chiefs parade in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested at least one person on Wednesday after a police pursuit ended in a crash near a crowd gathered for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, according to WDAF.
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.
Police stopped the suspect with what they call at ‘PIT maneuver.’
