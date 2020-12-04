LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say at least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx.

The police department says the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday and they didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. The department says two or three Marshals were injured.

Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening. The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service.

No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ office in New York City.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss