COHASETTE, Mass. (WWLP) — The husband of a missing 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, Mass. has been arrested.

Police said 46-year-old Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation. Brian reported his wife, Ana Walshe, missing on Wednesday – two days after she was last seen.

Police returned to their residence Sunday morning after searching it the previous day. Several children were seen leaving the residence, with police cars lining the street.

On Saturday, the Cohasset Police Department said, “the ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that warrants it.”

Ana was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day. Police said she was supposed to take a ride share to Logan Airport and then board a plane to D.C. on a work-related trip at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators confirmed she never boarded the plane, but could not confirm whether or not she got into a ride share service.