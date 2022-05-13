(WFLA) — Police in Charleston, South Carolina took on a massive alligator Tuesday reported near an elementary school.

The reptile was spotted near Daniel Island School, a public elementary and middle school roughly 30 minutes north of Charleston.

The City of Charleston Police Department’s Animal Control Unit responded to the call and found the alligator in the driveway of a home near the school.

In a video captured by resident Jay Tronco, animal control officers can be seen lassoing the alligator with a rod and rope before taping its snout shut.

“Our team showed no fear and got the job done!” a post from the City of Charleston Police Department said. “You never know what you’ll encounter as an Officer!”