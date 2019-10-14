2-year-old twins abducted in Georgia found safe

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert in Georgia has been canceled after police say two children and their mother have been found safe.

According to Powder Springs Police, Scarlet and Kael Lira, 2, along with their mother, 23-year-old Yajaira Lira Ramirez, were able to get away from their abductor in South Carolina.

According to police, the children and their mother were abducted at knifepoint early Monday morning by 22-year-old Armando Jose Portilla.

Investigators said earlier that they thought Portilla may have been heading to California.