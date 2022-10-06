DEARBORN, Mich. (WFLA) — Michigan police are responding to what they say is an “active shooter scene” at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn.

WLNS reports that according to the Michigan State Police Second District on Twitter, there is a current active shooting scene at the hotel, located at 22324 Michigan Avenue.

The City of Dearborn also tweeted about the shooting, asking people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military Street and Monroe Street.

According to a WDIV report, MSP said, “there are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel”. A nearby elementary school was placed on a “soft lockdown” as a precaution.