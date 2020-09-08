Police: 8-year-old girl dies after Chicago shooting; 3 adults critically injured

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed and three adults were critically injured on Chicago’s South Side Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to the area of 47th Street and Union Avenue on the report of multiple persons shot.

Police said the victims’ vehicle was stopped at a red light and the suspects’ vehicle was directly behind it. When the light turned green, shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle where it continued northbound on Union and crashed into a tree.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle, believed to be a black Dodger Charger, fled southbound on Union at a high rate of speed.

A young girl was transported in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced. Two adults were critically wounded and one adult was injured in the crash. The mother of the girl in the car at the time and was injured in the crash.

Police believe the victims’ vehicle was targeted and are looking for a black Dodge Charger. The mother of the girl was driving at the time and was injured in the crashed,

No suspects are in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can provide an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.