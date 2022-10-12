NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPHL)- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after they were shot while serving a warrant, police say.

The shots rang out shortly after 6 o’clock Wednesday morning near the intersection of 10th and Brown Streets. Dispatchers tell us the three officers were rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. According to the Fraternal Order of Police, all of the officers are in stable condition. PHL17 cameras captured a large police presence outside of the hospital.

BREAKING❗️3 SWAT officers shot and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Brown St. Scene is still active. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/V8StYq8SJ3 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) October 12, 2022

The circumstances around the shooting are not yet clear. PHL17 reporter Kelsey Fabian says three people were taken away in handcuffs from the shooting scene near 10th and Brown Street.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.