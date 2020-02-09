Police: 3 killed, at least two injured in shooting near Ohio club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A shooting early Sunday near a club in Ohio left three people dead and at least two others injured, police said.

Officers were called to multiple reports of gunfire on the north side of Youngstown shortly before 4 a.m., police said. They said the shooting occurred in the vicinity of a club in the northeast Ohio city. Three people were fatally shot and two injured people were taken to a hospital, police said in a release. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police said investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting. Investigators weren’t sure whether there were multiple shooters, according to police. At least one of those killed was found dead in a car, authorities said.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office also was involved in the investigation. The names of the three people killed were being withheld until relatives could be notified.

