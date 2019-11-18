LIVE: 3 dead after shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, police say

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR/The Duncan Banner) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

OHP officials confirmed to News 4 three people are dead. The Duncan Banner reports the shooter is among those dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were put on lockdown due to the incident. Red River Tech remains on lockdown, however, Duncan Public Schools are no longer on lockdown.

The Duncan Police Department says officers are gathering information and will release information when it is available.

