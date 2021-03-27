Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Police said in a statement Saturday that three men ranging in age from 18 to 22 were arrested and face charges stemming from the shootings.

The wounded were shot late Friday and their conditions ranged from serious to life-threatening. One woman died at the scene of a gunshot wound and an officer who was struck by a vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say an officer also fatally shot a male suspect who was armed with a gun.

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people.